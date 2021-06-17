State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 538 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.