State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 538 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

By Ed Jones
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

