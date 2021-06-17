Cancel
ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

By Christopher Mengel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

