ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.52.