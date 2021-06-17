ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNTX. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.