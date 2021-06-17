Cancel
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

