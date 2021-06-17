State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ooma were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com