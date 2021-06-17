State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $332,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,295 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System's holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).