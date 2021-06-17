State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $332,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

According to Zacks, “Integer Holdings’ higher demand for ventilator and patient monitoring components in the first quarter of 2021 buoy optimism. The company was successful in reducing its net total debt by $25 million in the first quarter. Improvement in Cardiac and Neuromodulation business is a positive. Solid guidance for 2021 looks promising. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. Integer Holdings’ first quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past year, Integer Holdings has outperformed its industry. Yet, declines across Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical and Cardio & Vascular sub-segments witnessed in the quarter under review is concerning. Also, contraction in both gross and operating margins does not bode well. Cut-throat competition in niche markets and economic volatility due to COVID-19 raises apprehension.”