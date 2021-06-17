‘Below Deck Mediterranean’: Did Chef Natasha From ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Change Her Mind About Captain Sandy?
Chef Natasha de Bourg from Below Deck Sailing Yacht seems to have changed her tune about if she would work for Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean. De Bourg previously didn’t seem interested in ever working for Yawn because she said she was a micromanager. And while she has made it clear she prefers Captain Glenn Shephard, she recently shared that she’d be interested in working for Yawn.www.cheatsheet.com