State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,280 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.