Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,280 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnst#Blackrock Inc#Retirement#Cnst#Blackrock Inc#Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa#Alps Advisors Inc#Swiss National Bank#Truist Securities#Royal Bank Of Canada#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Jefferies Financial Group#The Thomson Reuters#Myelofibrosis#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Invests $46.98 Million in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,848,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,979,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1,232.06% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Francois Lebel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays PLC Has $36.70 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,493 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of CDW worth $36,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells $68,800.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capitolis Advisors LLC Invests $4.84 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 126,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
IndustryWKRB News

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given Sells 4,500 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.89 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 72,296 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arrow Financial worth $39,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $41,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,071,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $40,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of So-Young International worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rollins worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ergoteles LLC Invests $41,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Several other large investors have also added...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Purchases 39,978 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,003,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.