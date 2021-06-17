State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $339,000 Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,363 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of FutureFuel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com