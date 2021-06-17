HI-CHEW and The Doughnut Project Are Celebrating Candy Month With "Strawberry Squeeze" Release

After celebrating with HORMEL for a pizza-inspired donut, The Doughnut Project is back with another custom donut in time for National Candy Month. This time around, the New York City-based donut shop is teaming up with Morinaga & Company‘s HI-CHEW for a Strawberry Squeeze donut that is based on HI-CHEW‘s Strawberry Lemonade candy flavor. “Strawberry Lemonade has continued to gain popularity in the states, particularly among our fans who selected it as the 2020 Fantasy Flavor Games winner,” said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. “In honor of National Candy Month, we wanted to bring our new flavor to life in a fun way for candy fanatics. This is our second partnership with The Doughnut Project, who continue to develop delicious recipes that perfectly mimic our flavor offerings.”