Live Euro 2020 latest news: Christian Eriksen to be fitted with heart starter, reveals Denmark doctor

Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday. The 29-year-old Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship. The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. An ICD can function as a combination between a pacemaker and a defibrillator. It monitors a person’s heartbeat and can send electrical pulses to restore a normal rhythm if necessary. Host Denmark played Belgium in its second Euro 2020 game on Thursday and lost, 2-1. The game featured a minute’s applause for Eriksen just after the clock hit 10 minutes in honor of his No. 10 national team shirt. ”Today, we will enter the pitch against Belgium with Christian in our hearts and thoughts,” Denmark captain Simon Kjaer said before the match in his first public statement since the incident. ”It gives us peace in our minds, which allows us to focus on the game of football. We will play for Christian, and as always for all of Denmark. That is the greatest motivation for us all.” UEFA sent a video to the Danish federation featuring messages of support for Eriksen from the other 23 teams at the tournament, as well as the governing body’s president, Aleksander Ceferin, and the referees.