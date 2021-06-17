Cancel
Live Euro 2020 latest news: Christian Eriksen to be fitted with heart starter, reveals Denmark doctor

By David Averre
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow all the tournament latest here throughout the day. Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is to be fitted with a heart starter, the national team doctor has confirmed. The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after slumping to the ground during the first half of his side's 1-0 Euro 2020 Group B defeat to Finland on Saturday evening.

UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Christian Eriksen has never had heart problems and passed all medical checks during his 11-year professional career - but doctors will now likely investigate after he collapsed on the pitch in horrifying incident at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen has never had heart problems in his career and passed all medical tests over the 11 years he's played professional football. Eriksen, 29, who is now understood to be in a stable condition, will likely have to have extensive tests over the coming days and weeks as doctors begin to investigate what happened after he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland and had to be given CPR by emergency medics.
Soccernewspotng.com

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen May Never Play Football Again – Doctor Reveals

Danish professional, Christian Eriksen on Saturday suffered a cardiac arrest which saw him out of the pitch on stretcher in the Euro 2020 opener between Denmark and Finland. Though after the scary event which led to the suspension of the match, Eriksen was revived and is said to be in stable condition. However, a leading sports cardiologist, Sanjay Sharma, has said the 29-year-old player may not be able to play football again.
UEFAnewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Denmark captain Simon Kjaer hailed a hero for ‘life-saving’ response to Christian Eriksen collapse | World News

Denmark football captain Simon Kjaer has been hailed as a hero for his quick response to teammate Christian Eriksen’s collapse during their Euro 2020 opener against Finland. Eriksen is stable in hospital following the incident in Copenhagen on Saturday evening, which saw the former Tottenham star suddenly fall to the ground with no other players near him.
UEFAnewagebd.net

‘We got Christian back’ - Denmark doctor after Eriksen collapse

Denmark’s team doctor described the harrowing moment he realised Christian Eriksen’s pulse had stopped as medics worked desperately to save him in front of traumatised players and a stunned crowd on Saturday. Medics gave the Inter Milan midfielder CPR on the pitch after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 match...
SoccerThe Independent

Christian Eriksen to be fitted with heart regulating device after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen receives CPR after collapsing during Denmark-Finland game. Christian Eriksen will be fitted with a heart regulating device following his cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland. Eriksen’s life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was restarted with a...
UEFABoston Globe

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen to be fitted with implanted heart monitoring device

Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday. The 29-year-old Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship. The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. An ICD can function as a combination between a pacemaker and a defibrillator. It monitors a person’s heartbeat and can send electrical pulses to restore a normal rhythm if necessary. Host Denmark played Belgium in its second Euro 2020 game on Thursday and lost, 2-1. The game featured a minute’s applause for Eriksen just after the clock hit 10 minutes in honor of his No. 10 national team shirt. ”Today, we will enter the pitch against Belgium with Christian in our hearts and thoughts,” Denmark captain Simon Kjaer said before the match in his first public statement since the incident. ”It gives us peace in our minds, which allows us to focus on the game of football. We will play for Christian, and as always for all of Denmark. That is the greatest motivation for us all.” UEFA sent a video to the Danish federation featuring messages of support for Eriksen from the other 23 teams at the tournament, as well as the governing body’s president, Aleksander Ceferin, and the referees.
UEFAbackpagefootball.com

Unanswered questions remain following Christian Eriksen’s collapse

I was covering the Denmark versus Finland match because, well, I had to. Naturally, I was hoping Finland would upset the Lego cart and help Russia a small bit in the group. Then it happened. That moment the play moved away following the throw-in, I kept watching him. And then he fell.
UEFAESPN

Denmark's Christian Eriksen 'gone' before cardiac resuscitation - team doctor

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was "gone" before he was resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest, the team's doctor Morten Boesen said in a news conference on Sunday. Eriksen, 29, was taken to a hospital in Copenhagen on Saturday after he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Holland defender Daley Blind - who is fitted with a defibrillator due to heart inflammation - reveals he considered not playing against Ukraine after former Ajax team-mate Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark match

Daley Blind said he considered not playing in the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 opener after seeing his former Ajax teammate and friend Christian Eriksen collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark on Saturday. Former Manchester United defender Blind admitted he had to ‘overcome a big hurdle’ to take...
SoccerPosted by
AFP

Bale and Wales swimming against the tide in Denmark clash at Euro 2020

Gareth Bale and Wales may have been the neutrals' favourites during their rousing run to the semi-finals of the last European Championship, but as they prepare to face Denmark in the last 16 at Euro 2020 in Amsterdam on Saturday the goodwill is likely to all be for their opponents. Scorer of three goals on their run to the semi-finals in France five years ago, this time Bale has skippered Wales through Group A, although he missed a penalty in their crucial win over Turkey in Baku.
UEFAasumetech.com

Christian Eriksen: UEFA praises Anthony Taylor for rapid response to Denmark

English official Anthony Taylor has been praised for his “perfect” handling of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during the Denmark vs Finland match by UEFA’s referees chief. The Denmark playmaker collapsed just before half-time in the match on June 12 with Taylor immediately recognising the seriousness of the situation and signalling...
Soccerinews.co.uk

Euro 2020: Denmark banking on Dutch support against Wales in the stadium where Christian Eriksen made his name

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand hopes to have the full force of Dutch support on his team’s side when they face Wales in the last 16 of Euro 2020. The Danes have become everyone’s second-favourite team following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest, and the backing has been felt strongly in Amsterdam, where the playmaker made his name as a young superstar at Ajax.
UEFAThe Independent

Euro 2020 matchday 15: Gareth Bale embraces Wales’ underdog tag

Gareth Bale has embraced Wales’ underdogs tag, with Euro 2020 rivals Denmark counting on support from all over Europe following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest. Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s tournament opener against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and is currently recovering at home. Denmark...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020 teams: Every squad and player for 2021 tournament

Euro 2020 begins on 11 June and all 24 nations involved have confirmed their squads for the tournament. The European Championship starts with Italy vs Turkey in Rome. Fellow Group A side Wales meet Switzerland the following day, before England and Scotland round off the opening weekend against Croatia and Czech Republic respectively. Each team is allowed to name 26 players, up from the usual 23 in response to the pandemic squeezing the football calendar around Europe over the past 12 months. Here we collate all the squads and list every player involved in the tournament. Group AItalyGoalkeepers: Gianluigi...
Premier League90min.com

