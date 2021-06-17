Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Juneteenth Day & Kalaupapa Month: Governor Signs Bills Into Law

By Big Island Video News
bigislandvideonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Governor David Ige held bill signing ceremonies on Wednesday, relating to Juneteenth Day, minimum wage, and other matters. (BIVN) – During a set of public ceremonies held Wednesday on Oʻahu, Governor David Ige signed the following five bills into law:. SB697 – Relating to Kalaupapa Month: Designates...

www.bigislandvideonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Kalaupapa, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Installment Loan#Signing Ceremony#Bills#Hawai I#O Ahu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Minimum Wage
Related
Texas StatePosted by
DigitalIntelligence

Texas Governor Informs Signing A Cryptocurrency Bill Into Law

Why does the definition of virtual currency matter?. I am inspired to write this article after reading a recent tweet posted by Greg Abbott. According to the Texas Government site, Mr Abbott is named “Best Governor in the Nation” in 2020. He continues to build on his record as a strong conservative leader who fights to preserve Texas values.
Colorado StateABQJournal

Colorado governor signs big transportation bill into law

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law an ambitious transportation funding bill that addresses Colorado’s long-neglected highway infrastructure while promoting programs to wean residents from their gas-guzzling vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Polis signed the bill Thursday during a ceremony shaded by an Interstate 70...
Politicsmainesenate.org

Governor signs into law Sen. Daughtry bill to provide transparency about pesticides used at schools

AUGUSTA — On Monday, Gov. Janet Mills signed into law a bill from Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick. LD 524, “Resolve, Directing the Board of Pesticides Control To Research Workable Methods To Collect Pesticide Sales and Use Records for the Purpose of Providing Information to the Public,” will improve transparency about what pesticides are being used on school grounds.
Florida StateWBNS 10TV Columbus

Florida governor signs bill requiring moments of silence at school into law

SURFSIDE, Fla — During a visit Monday at The Shul in Surfside, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills aimed at expanding religious practices in state institutions. Speaking to a crowd at the South Florida Jewish community center, the governor touted his pro-Israel legislation and the list of laws he's passed that have benefitted the Jewish community.
Lotterythemtnear.com

Governor Polis visits Lincoln Hills, signs bills into law

Governor Jared Polis chose the private Lincoln Hills Flyfishing Club as the location to sign into law the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program on June 21, 2021. The bill, now law, funds engaging and meaningful outdoor experiences to underserved youth and their families. Members of more than 60 outdoor advocacy and conservation organizations, supporters of the initiative, were in attendance.
Politicsdearborn.org

Governor Whitmer Signs Bipartisan Bills to Help Veterans, Make Other Improvements to Law

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 10, Senate Bill 440, House Bill 4040, House Bill 4050, House Bill 4122. “All the bills I signed today make a difference in the lives of Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “Senate Bill 10 and House Bill 4122 make it easier for veterans to obtain county veteran services, benefits, and cash assistance, giving back to those who have sacrificed for our nation.”
Colorado StateDurango Herald

Colorado governor signs farmworker rights and wages law

DENVER – Thousands of immigrant farmworkers in Colorado will soon have state minimum wage, overtime and labor organizing rights under a bill signed into law Friday by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. Polis also planned to sign into law a measure to create a state fund to help indigent immigrants get...
HomelessKMJ

Governor Newsom, Legislative Leaders Announce Eviction Moratorium Extension

(KMJ) – Governor Newsom and legislative leaders announced that the current eviction moratorium will be extended through September 30, 2021. $5 billion in federal rental assistance will be used to help state tenants and small landlords and protect vulnerable households from eviction. The agreement widens rental assistance by increasing reimbursement...
Politicsarkvalleyvoice.com

Governor Polis Signs Three Landmark Gun Safety Bills into Law

Critical Measures To Enhance Community Safety & Address Gun Violence Epidemic Become Law. Monday, Governor Jared Polis signed three landmark gun safety measures into law that aim to address the issue of gun violence with a root-cause, multi-pronged approach. Supporters say the new laws will allow for local control of firearm regulation, expand background check requirements, and establish a first-of-its-kind statewide Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
Cook County, ILadvantagenews.com

Governor signs elections law

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed SB 825 into law further expanding access to the ballot box for Illinoisans by increasing access to curbside voting, establishing permanent vote by mail registries, establishing a central polling location in counties across the state, strengthening cybersecurity standards for election authorities in Illinois, and providing viable voting opportunities for justice-impacted individuals. The legislation also establishes June 28, 2022, as the new 2022 general primary election date.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS News

Colorado governor signs bill allowing cities to set their own gun restrictions into law

Colorado governor Jared Polis on Saturday signed three gun reform bills into law. The new regulations come on the heels of a mass shooting in Boulder earlier this year. Bill SB21-256 allows cities in Colorado to establish their own gun regulation, overwriting a previous state law that "prohibits a local government from enacting an ordinance, regulation, or other law that prohibits the sale, purchase, or possession of a firearm." While the new law gives local jurisdictions more latitude to set their own gun control regulations, it does prohibit them from enacting regulations that are "less restrictive" than state law.
Texas StateInside Self-Storage

Texas Governor Signs Optional Towing Bill Into Law for Self-Storage Operators

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1181 last month, giving self-storage operators another option to reclaim their space if a tenant fails to pay their rent. Now, rather than sell a customer’s stored goods via lien sale, facility managers can arrange to tow certain items from the property. The law goes into effect Sept. 1, according to a June 14 newsletter emailed to Self Storage Association (SSA) members this week.
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico House Approves Marijuana Legalization Bill In Special Session

New Mexico House lawmakers approved a revised marijuana legalization bill on Wednesday, sending the proposal to the Senate, where lawmakers are scheduled to consider it later in the day. HB 2 was approved on the House floor on a 38–32 vote shortly after noon. Earlier in the day, the full Senate voted 23–13 to passed accompanying legislation, SB 2, that would automatically expunge most low-level cannabis crimes. Provisions in the two bills were originally part of a single piece of legislation, HB 12, that passed the House during the regular session but stalled on the Senate floor. Going into the special session, backers spun off the criminal justice matters in an effort to win support from Republicans and moderate Democrats who complained the proposal as a whole was too broad. An afternoon hearing by the Senate’s Committee of the Whole will consider HB 2 alongside a competing legalization proposal, SB 3, from Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R), who began circulating draft legislation last week. The Republican lawmaker’s bill takes a simpler approach to legalization than HB 2, with lower taxes, no social equity provisions and a larger portion of tax revenue going to local governments. Both bills would allow adults to grow cannabis at home, and neither would allow local governments to ban cannabis businesses. Senate Bill 2 has passed the Senate and heads to the House! This legislation accompanies the Cannabis Regulation Act and ensures that New Mexico prioritizes social justice in the process of legalizing recreational cannabis, including expunging related criminal records. https://t.co/lTU5rkhQmD — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) March 31, 2021 Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called this week’s special session primarily to push legalization across the finish line. If the remaining steps on the bills go smoothly, they could be sent to the governor for her signature by the end of the…