Juneteenth Day & Kalaupapa Month: Governor Signs Bills Into Law

New Mexico House lawmakers approved a revised marijuana legalization bill on Wednesday, sending the proposal to the Senate, where lawmakers are scheduled to consider it later in the day. HB 2 was approved on the House floor on a 38–32 vote shortly after noon. Earlier in the day, the full Senate voted 23–13 to passed accompanying legislation, SB 2, that would automatically expunge most low-level cannabis crimes. Provisions in the two bills were originally part of a single piece of legislation, HB 12, that passed the House during the regular session but stalled on the Senate floor. Going into the special session, backers spun off the criminal justice matters in an effort to win support from Republicans and moderate Democrats who complained the proposal as a whole was too broad. An afternoon hearing by the Senate’s Committee of the Whole will consider HB 2 alongside a competing legalization proposal, SB 3, from Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R), who began circulating draft legislation last week. The Republican lawmaker’s bill takes a simpler approach to legalization than HB 2, with lower taxes, no social equity provisions and a larger portion of tax revenue going to local governments. Both bills would allow adults to grow cannabis at home, and neither would allow local governments to ban cannabis businesses. Senate Bill 2 has passed the Senate and heads to the House! This legislation accompanies the Cannabis Regulation Act and ensures that New Mexico prioritizes social justice in the process of legalizing recreational cannabis, including expunging related criminal records. https://t.co/lTU5rkhQmD — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) March 31, 2021 Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called this week’s special session primarily to push legalization across the finish line. If the remaining steps on the bills go smoothly, they could be sent to the governor for her signature by the end of the…