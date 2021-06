Father's Day has always been a boon for retailers of grilling utensils and neckties, and while a 30-pound bag of charcoal from Home Depot is nice and everything—and dads will gladly accept it—as a gift idea, it's a little, um, lazy. Dads could be interested in other things as well, things that don't support the charcoal or necktie industry, and we suspect that some of them could be small vehicles of various kinds, remote-controlled or not, and in many different sizes. Here are 10 non-lazy, non-barbecue ideas in a range of budgets for Father's Day gifts.