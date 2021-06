ARRI’s new state-of-the-art mixed reality studio outside London is now taking bookings and illustrates the enormous amount of interest in mixed reality productions. While ILM’s work on The Mandalorian is perhaps the best known example, there is huge groundswell of interest in shooting mixed reality productions underway at the moment aided and abetted by ever more capable LED screens and controllers and, of course, continuing advancements in the games engines that drive them. Mixed reality specialist Disguise reports that 165 of its xR (Extended Reality) stages have been built in 35 countries, for instance, in the past year, highlighting the sheer depth of demand there is for this sort of technology out there.