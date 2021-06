Earlier this year, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fought for the second time, and the result was just as insane as the first. The first time around, Conor needed just 106 seconds to dismantle Poirier, and in the rematch, which took place in January, Poirier put McGregor to sleep in the second round. Next month, the two will meet for the third time to finally settle the score. Before UFC 264 takes place, here’s everything you need to know.