GUEST COLUMN: James Rutherford, University of London on Hybrid Teaching - Fight or Flight?
James Rutherford, senior educational technologist and project lead for learning space development, University of London on hybrid teaching. Hybrid teaching is a relatively new pedagogic and technical methodology for live teaching simultaneously to students on campus and online. Although it has been in practice for some time within higher education in the USA, notably with the Hyflex model originating in 2006. There has been a significant uptake in this hybrid approach since the Coronavirus pandemic, with a number of terms being applied in the higher education sector.www.inavateonthenet.net