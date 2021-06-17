GUEST COLUMN: James Rutherford, University of London on Hybrid Teaching - Fight or Flight?

Serving on a school board is a big job. We know because we have done it. To serve in this role effectively, it is imperative the school board set clear priorities and remain focused on achieving those priorities. As former Aurora Public School Board of Education directors, we know what it feels like to debate the hard issues, disagree with colleagues on how to achieve desired results, and consistently hold serving students above all else. Unfortunately, we do not see the currently seated Aurora Public Schools Board of Education’s main priority as students. So, we ask, what are the board’s priorities?