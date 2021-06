Governor Cuomo announced yesterday that after today New York State will end the State Disaster Emergency that was declared March 7th of last year to fight COVID-19. His office said “With the success of reducing positivity rates and hospitalization rates along with increase in vaccination rates, we are now 79 consecutive days where the positivity rates have not increased. Although the State Disaster Emergency will be ending, New York State will still be following Federal CDC guidance, and will require the continued wearing of masks for unvaccinated individuals, and all riders on public transit, as well as in certain settings like health care facilities, nursing homes and correctional facilities.”