Ji Hyun Woo and Lee Se Hee’s romance will become deeper in the upcoming episode of “Young Lady and Gentleman”!. The KBS drama is about the romance that unfolds between a “rich gentleman” and a “poor young lady” as they try to find happiness while taking responsibility for their own choices. Through a diverse cast of characters, the drama tackles the conflict that arises due to age differences in a relationship, as well as themes of love, betrayal, greed, and jealousy.

