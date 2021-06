The best way to understand what customers need is to think like a customer. Imagine step by step what if you were at an online store. What is your main aim? We believe that every visitor comes here to find something he or she needs. In case people find something they are interested in, they become your clients, which means the results of the search play one of the most crucial roles in such a business. So, your task is to provide users with the best searching conditions that allow them to find anything they can think about. Otherwise, you can get stuck and earn money if your visitors will not be able to find what they need.