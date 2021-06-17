5 Stocks To Watch For June 17, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $39.78 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.5% to $37.35 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported that CEO Satya Nadella will take over the role of company chair. Microsoft shares slipped 0.7% to $255.56 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) to have earned $1.04 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Jabil shares gained 1.4% to $57.34 in after-hours trading.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 deliveries of 15,800 to 16,000 homes. Lennar shares gained 0.6% to $91.87 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to post quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares fell 0.7% to $539.41 in after-hours trading.