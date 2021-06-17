The best podcasts of 2021 so far
Writer and comedian Shon Faye hosts this selection of “remarkable stories told by remarkable people”, which shines the spotlight on queer trailblazers of different stripes. Highlights include 73-year-old Kate Bornstein, who has lived with seekers from the Amish to the Scientologists, on what her time on the fringes of society taught her about gender, and Marc Thompson, an activist who was diagnosed with HIV at the age of 17 in 1986. Evocative storytelling with no room for stereotypes. Read more.www.theguardian.com