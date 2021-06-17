Cancel
Henry County, GA

Police, family searching for Henry County man missing for days

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police and family members are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Henry County man who hasn’t been seen in days.

Rory Harris, 61, was last seen leaving his home at Jackson Lake Road on Saturday. Family members say they are extremely concerned because Harris is terminally ill.

Harris is 6 feet tall, weighs about 195 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.

The family has organized search parties every day since his disappearance to look for Harris.

“We just want my father in law home. We do not know if someone has picked him up. We have called all hospitals even vet hospitals because he told hospice he was a vet and he was not. We are doing anything and everything we can even possibly think of,” his daughter-in-law Amy Jo Harris wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information regarding Harris is urged to contact Detective J. Love at 770-288-8370 or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

Updates from the family can also be found on Facebook.

