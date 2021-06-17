Cancel
15 Of The Greatest 2- And 4-Legged Dads Around

By Beverly L. Jenkins
Posted by 
InspireMore
InspireMore
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Being a dad means loving and nurturing another being with all your heart. You don’t have to have human children to be a great dad. In fact, as the fathers below prove, you don’t even have to be human to be a terrific parent!. 1. Grieving dog dad has sweetest...

www.inspiremore.com
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com
Atlanta, GAPosted by
InspireMore

Best Commercial Ever: Businessman Hilariously Steps Up To Find Cats Forever Homes.

On Christmas Eve in 2016, an Atlanta, Georgia, nonprofit called Furkids released a “Kitty Kommercial” on YouTube. The video was the brainchild of Helen Preston, a Furkids volunteer, who then convinced her brother, Paul Preston, to star in the homemade advertisement. Paul is a contractor with a rental property management company, but if this video is any indication, he missed his true calling. Get this man a stand-up comedian gig stat!
PetsPosted by
NBC News

Meet the 'tongueless wonder dog' in need of a forever home

A lovable dog named Heart needs someone special to open their heart and home to him. In April, passersby noticed a pit bull mix stumbling down a street in Philadelphia. The dog was bleeding from his mouth and neck and seemed disoriented. So the good Samaritans brought him to ACCT Philly, the city’s only open-intake shelter.
Family RelationshipsColumbus Telegram

Can you overdo being the World's Greatest Dad?

My new supervisor anticipates being a first-time father in a few months. I hope he doesn’t become one of THOSE fathers. Most fathers take a laidback, minimalist approach. But a few are overly competitive about being cool, outshining mom or presenting a perfect-parent image to their peers. (“Yeah, I’m keeping up with the Joneses – using my Army surplus helicopter-parent HELICOPTER. Run, Joneses, run!”)
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Friendly With Four Legs

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. To the lady with the adorable and rambunctious Black Lab puppy. I know some people aren’t always as thrilled to meet a dog as the dog is to meet them. But I’m here in town for a couple weeks to help my mom recover from surgery, and I miss my furbabies. So that wiggling booty and the tail going a mile a minute, of that hap-hap-happy dawg, coming out of the pharmacy this morning…just what I needed. I love that this city is so pet crazy. Just want to let strangers who bless some of us with letting us say hello to your pets, it’s always good for the soul to walk away smiling.
PetsPosted by
InspireMore

Meet Madame Eyebrows, The Grumpy Cat Of The Dog World.

When we think of legendary eyebrows, we usually think of famous folks like Charlie Chaplin, Brooke Shields, or Zendaya. After meeting this dog, however, we have a new eyebrow icon to consider. Her name is Madame Eyebrows! Don’t reach for the tweezers just yet because her brow game is on point.
AnimalsPosted by
InspireMore

Therapy Dog Plunges Into The Water To Rescue Tiny Fawn From Middle Of Lake.

Since the first moment Ralph and Patricia Dorn met a goldendoodle named Harley, they knew he was a special kind of pup. Harley has always been drawn to children and animals, even doting on the family cat every chance he gets. As a certified therapy dog, Harley adores bringing cheer to nursing home residents and visiting kids during their local library’s story time.
San Diego, CAPosted by
AdrianaS

Double Amputee Shih Tzu Adopted By Dad With Prosthetic Leg

A sweet rescue Shih Tzu named Chloe, who needed two legs partially amputated, has found a forever home with a family who knows her challenges all too well. San Diego Police Detective Chappie Hunter, who has a prosthetic leg himself due to a 2013 motorcycle accident, has adopted the 9-year-old dog after fostering her during her recovery. While Chloe is still getting used to her two prosthetic paws, she’s in the best place possible to make a full recovery.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Puppy Repeatedly Leaps Into Bush In Joyous Footage

The simple things in life can bring us the most joy, as a dog on TikTok has recently demonstrated. In the footage, shared to the app by user The Berner Bunch, a Bernese Mountain Dog named Weller can be seen enjoying himself in the purest of ways—by repeatedly jumping into a bush.
SpainPosted by
InspireMore

Trivia Crossing 6-12-21 Answers

Did you get burned out trying to solve this week’s crossword puzzle? See the answers below!. Join Smile for weekly brainteasers, plus a daily dose of positivity!. Trivia Crossing 6-12-21 Corinne Sanders | Jun 12, 2021. Grab your sunglasses and sunscreen, because in this week's crossword, we're having fun in...
KidsPosted by
InspireMore

Neighborhood Kids Get All Dressed Up To Surprise Beloved UPS Driver.

As the saying goes, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” Throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, UPS driver Kevin Lounsbury has been a constant source of essential deliveries and smiles in the South Boston neighborhood where he works. The children who live there get excited whenever they hear the distinctive “beep” of his horn as he arrives bearing packages each day, and he’s become a friend to all.