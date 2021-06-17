College Notebook: Local softball stars shine for MVCC
Mohawk Valley Community College's softball team enjoyed its most successful season in many years, and four local members of that team - sophomore pitcher Trinity Critelli (Frankfort/Frankfort-Schuyler), sophomore catcher Maddelyn Hoehn (Oriskany), sophomore shortstop Kimmi Birmingham (Camden) and freshman first baseman Skyler Witzigman (Taberg/Adirondack) - earned second-team All-Region honors after helping the Hawks reach the finals of the NJCAA Region III Championships.