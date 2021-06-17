Cancel
Glickenhaus reveals Monza WEC lineup, Briscoe stood down

By Gary Watkins
Autosport Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrenchman Franck Mailleux will race the #709 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH alongside Romain Dumas and Richard Westbrook in place of Ryan Briscoe. Pipo Derani, Olivier Pla and Gustavo Menezes will drive the #708 entry in the Monza 6 Hours on July 18. Team founder Jim Glickenhaus explained that the reshuffle in...

www.autosport.com
