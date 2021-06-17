Accutest by COOP - How Accurate?

While many may recognized Anne Winters from her role as Chloë in 13 Reasons Why, the actress expanded her resume to take on the sci-fi genre in Hulu’s The Orville. Playing Charly Burke, the sassy young new navigator on The Orville, Anne was challenged to lean into the world of mathematics, space, and science while also diving into her character’s intense and dark back story. “I tried to do a bunch of research on even just the mathematics that Charly’s very well in tune with, like being able to visualize four-dimensionally. I was watching all of these YouTube videos, and I just got a glimpse of just some of the knowledge that she know,” Anne explained to HollwoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

SCIENCE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO