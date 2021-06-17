Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Britain and United States resolve Airbus/Boeing trade dispute

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and United States on Thursday said they had agreed a deal to resolve a tariff dispute over Airbus and Boeing after a similar a U.S.-European Union deal earlier in the week.

Both sides have agreed to suspend retaliatory tariffs for 5 years and cooperate more closely on tackling unfair trade practices by non-market economies, Britain's trade ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Reuters

Reuters

136K+
Followers
165K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Britain#Uk#Airbus Boeing#U S European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Boeing
Country
U.K.
Related
Industrywincountry.com

Lithuania says EU sanctions hit some Belarus potash via its port

VILNIUS (Reuters) – European Union sanctions imposed on Belarus potash have put limits on about 20% of exports of the product transported via Lithuania, its main export route, the head of Lithuanian Railways said on Friday. About 11 million tonnes of Belarus potash crossed the Lithuanian border last year, with...
Economywincountry.com

EU imposes economic sanctions on Belarus over Ryanair ‘piracy’

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union imposed sanctions across the Belarusian economy on Thursday in response to the forced landing of a Ryanair flight by Minsk to arrest a journalist on board last month, which Western leaders said was “state piracy.”. The new sanctions, which follow overflight bans on Belarusian...
Economyteletrader.com

UK, EU might reach deal on meat exports soon - UK minister

British Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice noted on Thursday the presence of "positive indications" the United Kingdom and the European Union will soon reach an agreement on chilled meats going to and from Northern Ireland. "It didn't make any sense to simply say that there's a ban...
Europe104.1 WIKY

Britain’s Northern Ireland minister confident of protocol changes

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Northern Ireland minister expressed confidence on Wednesday that London would agree changes with the European Union regarding the Northern Ireland protocol that has disrupted post-Brexit trade in the British-run region. The protocol effectively treats British-run Northern Ireland as part of the European Union for customs purposes...
Economykfgo.com

UK getting positive sausage signals from EU, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is getting some positive indications from the European Union that they accept the need for a compromise over the import of British sausages to the British province of Northern Ireland, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday. “I think we’re getting some positive indications and it’s...
Economykfgo.com

Irish fishermen take trawlers to central Dublin in Brexit protest

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Irish fishermen sent a flotilla of around 100 trawlers up the River Liffey in the centre of Dublin on Wednesday in protest at being hit harder than most member states by the Brexit trade deal the European Union struck with Britain. Around 1,000 people protested along the...
EconomyWDEZ 101.9 FM

EU to grant UK ‘grace period’ extension in N.Ireland sausage spat – RTE

DUBLIN (Reuters) – European Union member states have informally agreed to grant Britain a three-month extension to one of the contentious aspects of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol, Irish national broadcaster RTE reported on Wednesday. Britain asked Brussels for the extra time last week to resolve a dispute over whether...
Economyretailcrowd.co.uk

The European Union is considering targeted economic sanctions against Belarus

After consulting with foreign ministers of member states, Josep Borrell said that measures affecting the Belarusian economy would be “extremely painful” and would severely affect the Belarusian economy. He said that the European Union is deeply concerned about the continued attacks by the Belarusian regime on human rights, fundamental freedoms...
EconomyTelegraph

Post-Brexit trade deals need more scrutiny to stop Britain being stitched up

She’s known in some quarters as “Brexit superwoman”, the minister who gets things done, unlike the general faffing around we see among many of her Cabinet colleagues. So much of a darling of the Conservative Party has Liz Truss become that she is today widely thought of as a possible future leader, and therefore prime minister – this despite the fact that in the run-up to the vote on membership of the European Union, five years ago this week, she was on the Remain side of the debate. Yet heaven rejoices in the sinner who repents, and there is today no doubting her leanings; she is even more Brexity in her outlook than some of the movement’s founding fathers.
U.S. Politicssoutheastagnet.com

US Trade Issue with EU Resolved

A trade issue between the United States and the European Union, that affected the U.S. peanut industry, has been resolved. Tyron Spearman has more details.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AL.com

Tanker rematch could be looming for Airbus, Boeing

Could Airbus and Boeing again do battle over an Air Force tanker contract? It appears possible, though the contract requirements won’t even be spelled out for a while. A “sources sought” notice issued Thursday by the Air Force set the stage for an upcoming step in its complicated long-term tanker strategy. Basically it’s an invitation for companies to express interest in providing what the Air Force calls a “Bridge Tanker,” designated KC-Y. The idea is that starting in 2029, the contract winner would provide 140 to 160 tanker jets, at a rate of 12 to 15 per year.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Highlights of the 17-year Airbus, Boeing trade war

June 17 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain on Thursday announced a five-year truce in a long-running transatlantic battle over aircraft subsidies, mirroring a similar deal reached by Washington and Brussels a day earlier. The agreements resolve - at least for now - long-running conflicts over government aid provided...
POTUSBBC

UK and US announce deal after Boeing-Airbus truce

The UK and US have agreed a deal to resolve a long-running trade row over subsidies given to Airbus and Boeing. The agreement will see retaliatory tariffs, imposed by both countries during the dispute, remain suspended for five years. The announcement comes two days after the European Union also agreed...