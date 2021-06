China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is arguing that the scientists working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) deserve to win the Nobel Prize for Medicine. These remarks were made by Zhao Lijian, foreign ministry spokesman and deputy director of the information department, during a press conference on June 17. As part of the press conference, Zhao also criticized the lab leak theory, saying that just because the virus was first found in Wuhan, it doesn’t mean it originated from there. (Related: “Fauci emails reveal: The ‘natural origin theory’ was coordinated propaganda, crafted by the very scientists who engineered the virus.)