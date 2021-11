Royal Caribbean International is poised to expand its private island experience in the Bahamas in the coming year. In a third-quarter 2021 update on the cruise line's earnings, CEO Michael Bayley was clear that Perfect Day at CocoCay is "leading the charge" when it comes to consumer demand for sailings from the East Coast and also confirmed that the company is "reengaging" on plans to expand and bolster its destination projects nearly 20 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

