Soon-to-be father Hermann Outrequin felt optimistic in 2019 when he gave up his fishing company job of 16 years to go independent. The Normandy fisherman wanted a fresh start to have time for his newborn son. But now a political spat over fishing rights between Paris and London has thrown cold water over his plans.Staring out across the cold English Channel from the Granville coastline into the pre-dawn darkness, Outrequin says he regrets that decision and worries for his future.The 43-year-old has just been denied yet another permit to fish in U.K. waters — which account for one third...

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO