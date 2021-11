COMMENT: It was lost in the aftermath of Wednesday night's dramatics, but a major shift in the relationship between Paul Pogba and his manager was seen in midweek... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dropped his No6. For a Champions League tie at home. After just the one victory in their past five games, Pogba was dropped to the bench by his Manchester United manager for the clash with Atalanta. There was no easing him back from injury. No rotating the Frenchman to keep him fresh. This was stark. Blatant. Pogba had been dumped.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO