Raspberry Pi Pico breakout terminal block

Identify faces in a video or live shot and recognize if they are wearing a mask: easy with the “raspberry”. The spread of COVID-19 has created a global health crisis that has had a profound impact on humanity, the way we perceive our spaces and our daily lives. As of December 2019, we have witnessed the spread of this “acute respiratory syndrome” commonly referred to as coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that still has no cure and that forces us to defend ourselves from contagion by taking those precautions that have now become part of everyday life: wearing a surgical mask or better yet FFP2, disinfecting your hands after touching objects and places touched by others, maintaining a certain distance between people and avoiding leaving the house if you have a fever.