Raspberry Pi Pico breakout terminal block

By Julian Horsey
 9 days ago
Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a quick way to prototype their Raspberry Pi projects, may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi Pico terminal block now available via the Adafruit online store and specifically designed for the microcontroller. Priced at $24.95 the Raspberry Pi terminal block features dual 20-pin 2.54mm pitch header and a single 3-pin 2.54mm pitch header for debugging using the Pico mini PC.

