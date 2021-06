We’ve seen different kinds of drag races where a tuned car goes up against other stock models, or the older models are given a dose of steroids to keep up with the new models, etc. But, when did you last see three fast cars, all tuned, take on each other? Well, the folks at Carwow brought the Audi TT RS, the Audi R8, and the Porsche 911 Turbo S on a drag strip to see who wins. Each of them has been tuned to make over 1,000 horses. This is one of the most unpredictable races these guys have come up with so far. Who do you think will win?