How to complete Jackal operator mission Perseus Mercenary in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone have had great success since their respective releases in October 2020 and March 2020. Both games have had consistent updates over the past few months including new maps, weapons and even a revamped map in the case of Warzone, as the timeline was reverted to Verdansk in 1984. At the Summer Games Fest, Activision and the developers of Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone announced that Season 4 is officially releasing on 17th June 2021, and that a roadmap indicating the major changes will drop on 14th June 2021. To celebrate Season 4’s upcoming release, the company revealed a trailer at the Summer Games Fest Showcase. Besides the information on the upcoming content update, the developers were happy to hype up fans more on the official Warzone Tournament, World Series of Warzone.