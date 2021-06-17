How to complete Jackal operator mission Perseus Mercenary in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone
Jackal is a new operator you can grab with the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone battle pass for Season 4. The Jackal is available when you purchase it, so you do not have to reach a certain level to unlock him. He launches on June 17 and will be available until the end of the season. Upon purchasing him, he will have a set of missions you complete to unlock new skins for him. The operator’s mission is called Perseus Mercenary.www.gamepur.com