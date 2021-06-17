Cancel
How to unlock the MG 82 and C58 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

By Chris Compendio
gamepur.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone launched with two new weapons: a light machine gun called the MG 82, and the C58 assault rifle. As with all new weapons from the launch of a Call of Duty season, these two weapons are free rewards in the Season 4 Battle Pass, not requiring a purchase of the premium Battle Pass to unlock them. However, you will still need to level up your Pass to certain levels, so expect a grind to get these weapons during the season.

www.gamepur.com
#Warzone#Black Ops#Cold War#Battle Pass#Lmg#Fal
