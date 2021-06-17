Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Launching Hysolate Free: It is all about the end users

By Guy Galon
securityboulevard.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to offering a free version or a freemium of an Enterprise SaaS product, there are a few vendors that set a great standard. When looking at some of the great SaaS players of recent years such as Wix, Zoom and DropBox, they all offer free versions and found their own unique way to measure that very special “aha” moment of their users. This so-called private moment later became an “Enterprise aha moment” leading these SaaS products to be successful, and become industry best practice..

securityboulevard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Users#Free Yourself#Productivity#Aha#Saas#Enterprise#Customer Support#Customer Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
Related
TechnologyUbergizmo

Google Workspace Is Now Free For All Users

For a while, some of Google’s products and services were divided between regular users and those in the enterprise space. One of those was Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) in which it was only accessible to those with an enterprise profile, but that has changed as Google has announced that Workspace will now be open to all users.
Technologycryptoninjas.net

BSV-based DotWallet launches substantial upgrades for ‘Pro’ version users

DotWallet, a lightweight BSV-based crypto wallet, has announced the launch of a substantial upgrade. Version 2.5 of DotWallet now includes an enriched dApp ecosystem; while adding and improving features. Notably, in-app crypto swaps are now available for DotWallet Pro users. Moreover, the DotWallet team has improved security by optimizing the risk control module for wallet accounts and assets.
SoftwareIntel iQ

How to launch an application in vtune as a NON root user

-I am using vtune on windows machine and accessing a remote linux machine as a non root user. -I have to invoke my process with sudo access. -Tried to launch the application by giving "Application" as 'sudo' and 'Application parameters' as /home/temp_run.sh(This is the script which invokes the application that needs analysis.
Internetmobilesyrup.com

Google opens up Workspace to all users, launches new paid tier

Google has opened up its Workspace offering, previously called G Suite, to all users with a Google account. “Now, all of the company’s three billion-plus existing users across consumer, enterprise, and education have access to the full Google Workspace experience,” Google notes. This means that users no longer require an...
Technologymarket.us

Apple Launches New Feature To Hide IP Addresses Of Users On Safari, Mail

Tech giant Apple has ramped up its privacy-focused approach. The company said it wants to take privacy to another level. It has now decided to hide IP tracking on Safari and Mail. Apple said that it has launched a new feature that will hide the IP addresses of users. The feature is called App Tracking Transparency. The company claimed that the new feature will hide IP addresses automatically in Safari. Safari is Apple’s web browser. The feature hides the IP addresses by default. Apple said that the Mail app will also hide IP addresses. The company said that the feature will give more control to users. Users can monitor what their apps are doing with data.
Technologyglassmagazine.com

19th Annual Fenetech User Conference Ends

The FeneTech User Conference ended June 9 for the company's customers worldwide. This is the second consecutive year that the conference has taken place on a virtual platform. During the conference, FeneTech shared the latest enhancements and features of their FeneVision ERP software. "The user conference takes a lot of...
Softwaredevclass.com

All about performance: etcd 3.5 looks to make Kubernetes users happy

Almost two years after the team behind distributed key-value store etcd released version 3.4 of the project, etcd 3.5 is now ready for general consumption. Since the last big release, the etcd team found an increase in mission-critical systems being built on top of the project, which informed a large share of the enhancements that can be found in etcd 3.5. Performance especially seems to have been high on the team’s agenda, since etcd is often used in conjunction with container orchestrator Kubernetes — a setup in which shortcomings seem to have become most apparent lately.
Video GamesPosted by
Coinspeaker

Polychain Monsters Launches on Polygon for Better User Experience

As part of the launch, the team has also designed a special background for Polymonsters that are discovered through Polygon-powered booster packs. Blockchain games continue to be some of the most exciting developments in the space. They’re both promising use cases for the nascent technology and also where its functionality is most put to the test. The issues of interoperability and scalability are always at the forefront of any game development team and nowhere is this more evident than in Polychain Monsters’ recent partnerships and rebranding.
PetsPosted by
HackerNoon

Canaries to the Rescue: Catching Service Issues Before the End User

You launched your service and rapidly onboarding customers. You're moving fast, repeatedly deploying one new feature after another. But with the uptick in releases, bugs are creeping in, and you're finding yourself having to troubleshoot, rollback, squash bugs, and then redeploy changes. Moving fast but breaking things. What can you...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Making MLOps easy for End-Users

A tutorial on simplifying MLOps using open source tools. Figuring out what people mean when they say “MLOps” is hard. Figuring out how to properly do MLOps, even for a technical person, is perhaps even more difficult. How difficult must doing MLOps be, then, for a citizen data scientist that knows nothing of web technologies, Kubernetes, monitoring, cloud infrastructure, etc.? Here I continue exploring how to set up an open-source MLOps framework for this purpose: specifically, I outline and show how a combination of Databricks, mlflow, and BentoML can potentially provide a compelling, extensible, and easy-to-use MLOps workflow for end-users.
Technologyaithority.com

Trend Micro Cloud One Delivers Projected ROI Of Up To 188%

Study Calculates Total Projected Benefits Of Up To $1.7 Million. Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, announced a new study revealing that its hybrid cloud security services can save thousands of person-hours per year on security administration. Forrester Consulting surveyed and interviewed 97 Trend Micro Cloud One customers and drew the conclusion that the services can enhance developer value and save costs on breach risks, threat detection and response and legacy tooling.
Cell PhonesNeowin

Tinder launches video and social experiences features for its users

Today, Tinder has announced the launch of various new features that give its users more freedom and different options to connect with different people. These features include a new Explore section that enables members to explore the world by their activity, interest, or type of content. Other features include the latest social experiences such as, Hot Takes, which will allow users to find the person that is perfect for them, and the addition of video within Tinder profiles.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

FIDO Alliance unveils UX guidelines and new FIDO2 standards enhancements

The FIDO Alliance announced its first user experience (UX) guidelines and new FIDO2 standards enhancements aimed at accelerating the world’s move beyond passwords. With over 4 billion devices, all major browsers and operating systems now supporting FIDO authentication, today’s releases make it even easier for service providers and enterprises to provide simple, phishing-resistant and privacy-enhancing sign-in experiences.
Softwarearxiv.org

Deep Learning-Based Active User Detection for Grant-free SCMA Systems

Grant-free random access and uplink non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) have been introduced to reduce transmission latency and signaling overhead in massive machine-type communication (mMTC). In this paper, we propose two novel group-based deep neural network active user detection (AUD) schemes for the grant-free sparse code multiple access (SCMA) system in mMTC uplink framework. The proposed AUD schemes learn the nonlinear mapping, i.e., multi-dimensional codebook structure and the channel characteristic. This is accomplished through the received signal which incorporates the sparse structure of device activity with the training dataset. Moreover, the offline pre-trained model is able to detect the active devices without any channel state information and prior knowledge of the device sparsity level. Simulation results show that with several active devices, the proposed schemes obtain more than twice the probability of detection compared to the conventional AUD schemes over the signal to noise ratio range of interest.
Softwareaithority.com

Opsera Extends No-Code DevOps Orchestration Platform To Salesforce Release Automation

Opsera adds Salesforce to its no-code DevOps orchestration platform, the first in its series of Business Applications to accelerate delivery with the power and ease of no-code DevOps. Opsera, the Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps, announces its native Salesforce CI/CD release automation functionality. This new feature gives Business Application teams...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

MariaDB Community Server 10.6 extends JSON and Oracle compatibility

MariaDB announced the general availability of MariaDB Community Server 10.6, a major new release that brings significant advancements to the open source MariaDB community. MariaDB Community Server 10.6 adds important features for developers with JSON table functionality, frees users from expensive proprietary ties with expanded PL/SQL compatibility and adds powerful insurance for bad database days with atomic DDL that supports MariaDB’s multiple storage engine architecture.