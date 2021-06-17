Launching Hysolate Free: It is all about the end users

Tech giant Apple has ramped up its privacy-focused approach. The company said it wants to take privacy to another level. It has now decided to hide IP tracking on Safari and Mail. Apple said that it has launched a new feature that will hide the IP addresses of users. The feature is called App Tracking Transparency. The company claimed that the new feature will hide IP addresses automatically in Safari. Safari is Apple’s web browser. The feature hides the IP addresses by default. Apple said that the Mail app will also hide IP addresses. The company said that the feature will give more control to users. Users can monitor what their apps are doing with data.