Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fintech Wise to Pioneer Direct Listing in Boost to London

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) -Wise, the British financial technology firm previously known as TransferWise, said on Thursday it plans to go public with the first direct listing on London's main market. The London-based payments app founded in 2010 by two Estonian entrepreneurs, said it is opting to list without raising any funds,...

www.usnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Ipo#Voting Rights#Listed Companies#Uk#Reuters#British#Transferwise#Estonian#The London Stock Exchange#Bookrunner#Pwc#Skype#Ftse#Morgan Stanley#Barclays#Citigroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Fintech
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Businessirmagazine.com

Week in investor relations: Buyout firms target the UK, Engine No 1 raises $100 mn for ETF and Toshiba shareholders vote out chairman

– UK companies are receiving more buyout offers than at any time in the last 20 years, sparking complaints from some fund managers that, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses are not being adequately valued, reported the Financial Times (paywall). Last weekend, British supermarket Morrison’s rejected a £5.5 bn ($7.7 bn) offer from private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice. Buyout firms have put 13 UK companies ‘into play’ so far this year, the largest number since 1999.
Stocksetfstrategy.com

First Trust introduces European IPO and spin-off ETF

First Trust has introduced its second ETF in Europe in collaboration with IPO index specialists IPOX Schuster. Listed on London Stock Exchange and Borsa Italiana, the First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities UCITS ETF provides access to European companies that have recently floated on a public market as a result of an IPO or carve-out from an existing corporate entity.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

USGFX UK CEO Simon Quirke Leaves the Company

Simon Quirke has reportedly quit his role as CEO of Union Standard International Group Limited, the London-based and FCA-regulated branch of the retail forex group USGFX. According to FXNewsGroup, Soe Hein Min, USG Group Controlling Shareholder, will be the sole director of the UK company after Quirke’s departure, who had been in the company since 2018.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin and Open Banking Pioneer ‘Mode Global Holdings’ Achieves Major Milestone

On Thursday (June 24), FinTech group Mode Global Holdings (“Mode”) announced that it had become the only company listed in the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to receive from the UK’s financial regulator an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence and an AMLD5 registration. This article explains why this is important for both Mode and its customers.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Some UK VC Firms Opening Funding Rounds To Individual Investors

Venture capital company Forward Partners is joining Draper Esprit and Augmentum in opening early-stage funding rounds and public offerings to individual investors via the PrimaryBid platform, the Financial Times reported on Friday (June 25) citing sources. London-headquartered Forward Partners is including individual investors in an upcoming initial public offering (IPO)...
MarketsAmerican Banker

Fintech unicorn Upgrade eyes new funding at $3 billion

Upgrade, a lending startup that counts Banco Santander SA and SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank as investors, is seeking to triple its valuation in a fresh funding round, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The company, advised by FT Partners, has begun discussions with growth-focused private...
Economycannabisnewsworld.com

Cannabis Companies on the London Stock Exchange

London Is Open’ is a three-part series from Cannabis Europa and Prohibition Partners, which explores the promising opportunities for successful medicinal cannabis and CBD companies listing on the London stock markets this year. Supported by: Virtual Round Table Highlights On 9th March 2021, Cannabis Europa and Prohibition Partners hosted an exclusive virtual round table and networking event exploring the promising opportunities for cannabis-related business’ (CRBs) seeking to list on one of London’s capital markets successfully. The roundtable was led by the co-founder of Prohibition Partners, Stephen Murphy, who was joined by Eran Zucker (Managing Director at Peterhouse Capital), Jack Delaney (Senior Associate at Hill Dickinson) and Alasdair Haynes (Founder & CEO at Aquis Exchange). Watch the full session, here. FCA Listing Guidelines On 18th September 2020, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) updated its guidelines regarding cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) looking to float on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The UK’s financial regulator announced that overseas and UK-based medicinal cannabis and CBD companies are eligible to float on the LSE as long as they abide by the Proceeds of Crime Act and hold the appropriate Home Office licences. This was a significant step for the European cannabis industry as it is the first announcement by a financial regulator that has provided guidelines for CRB IPOs in the region. Following this announcement, the LSE saw three listings of CRBs in 2021, including Kanabo, MGC Pharmaceuticals and Cellular Goods. The announcement provides the industry with a clear set of guidelines as Jack Delaney, Senior Associate at Hill Dickinson, said: “I think it has been an interesting journey, particularly to list Kanabo this year.” “Typically, when clients come to us and want to speak about listing their cannabis company. They want to know how long it is going to take, what steps…
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 3,468,696 shares at a cost (including dealing and...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Visa to Acquire Swedish Open Banking Platform Tink for $2.15 Billion

Visa, the American financial services giant, today announced that the company is planning to acquire Tink, a leading European open banking platform, for a total consideration of approximately €1.8 billion ($2.15 billion). According to the official press release, the mentioned acquisition will have no impact on Visa’s previously announced stock...
EconomyCoinDesk

Mode Global Approved by UK Regulator for Crypto-Asset Registration

Mode Global Holdings has won approval from the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to join the regulator’s crypto-asset business register. The financial-services regulator granted anti-money laundering approval to Mode's Fibermode subsidiary and awarded an electronic money license to its Greyfoxx unit, an announcement Thursday said. With the registration, Mode plans...
BusinessTelegraph

Wise founder to become a billionaire after London listing

The founder of Wise is set to become a paper billionaire next month as the fintech company tees up a £5bn stock market listing. Kristo Käärmann, who set up the London-based money transfer company formerly known as Transferwise in 2011, is set to own stock worth a fortune when the company goes public next month. Shares could start trading on the London Stock Exchange as soon as July 7.
Businessinvesting.com

Lloyds (LYG) to Shut 44 Branches as Clients Shift to Digital Banking

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) plc LYG will close 44 more branches between September and November this year. The plan is in sync with the changing consumer preferences toward digital banking. Among the branches that are to be shut, 29 are from Lloyds Bank and remaining are Halifax branches across England...
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Citigroup launches a digital asset unit within its wealth management division

Wall Street giant Citigroup has officially launched a new business unit dedicated to the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, according to a memo obtained by The Block. The firm announced Thursday morning the new group, dubbed Digital Assets Group, which will sit within its wealth management division, Citi Global Wealth Investments, according to the memo.
Businessthemoneycloud.com

Goldman Sachs to push transaction banking beyond UK by beginning of 2022

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/corp-bank/goldman-sachs-to-push-transaction-banking-beyond-uk-by-beginning-of-2022/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/canstockphoto28050606-scaled.jpg?#. Goldman Sachs rolled out transaction banking in the U.K. yesterday through a modernized, API-enabled platform built on the cloud, entering a crowded space dominated by the likes of Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase. Transaction banking refers to cash management and treasury services for corporate and institutional clients. The $1.2...
Economynewslanes.com

Take that, Brussels! Brexit win as London STILL world's most vital fintech hub outside US

The 2021 Global Fintech Rankings, compiled by Findexable, also showed the fintech space outside of the capital and throughout the rest of the UK is expanding at a rapid pace. This is evidence Brexit and the current Covid pandemic has had next to no impact on London’s start-up scene, with the City’s fintech space predominantly powered by the growing “challenger bank” sector.