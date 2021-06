ROGERS CITY, Mich. — The Extra Innings top play of week six goes to Roger City’s Matt Wilbert. In a regional semifinal game against Gaylord St. Mary, the Snowbirds had runners on second and third. Donavan Blust blasts a shot up the middle for a base hit. One run would score on this play and only one. It could’ve been a pair of runs if it wasn’t for Wilbert. He fielded the ball cleanly in center field and threw a dart to home plate to get the out at home to keep it a one run ball game.