SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes will have 6 present or former athletes at the Olympic Trials later this week in Eugene, Oregon. One of them is Parker native Zack Anderson who’s been clearing 7 feet in the high jump since he arrived on campus in Vermillion. And back on April 2nd he qualified for the Olympic trials when he cleared 7 feet 5 inches.