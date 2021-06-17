Replanting the roots of our friendship
It’s been a year and a day since I dropped my best friend off at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport so she could fly 9,383 miles around the world to shelter from COVID-19 at her family’s home. On the last stretch of the drive, pulling up to the departure entrance at McNamara Terminal, we laughed nervously. She’ll come back soon, right? I waved at her as she finished moving through security, then walked back to my car, feeling inexplicably empty thinking about her extended absence.www.michigandaily.com