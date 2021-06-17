Replanting the roots of our friendship

When Janice and Chandler were at their best, they were a great pair. They’d laugh together, try to get along with each other’s friends, and they had sincere loving moments when they were truly happy. They looked like they had a blast when they were together — even when they were (unwittingly) left together on a double date. One of the most heartwarming moments between the duo was when Chandler was dating an online mystery woman, who he quickly fell for before even seeing what she looked like. Lo and behold, when it was time to meet in person, his dream girl was Janice herself — proving that the two must have had tons in common.