Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Replanting the roots of our friendship

By Meera S Kumar
Michigan Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a year and a day since I dropped my best friend off at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport so she could fly 9,383 miles around the world to shelter from COVID-19 at her family’s home. On the last stretch of the drive, pulling up to the departure entrance at McNamara Terminal, we laughed nervously. She’ll come back soon, right? I waved at her as she finished moving through security, then walked back to my car, feeling inexplicably empty thinking about her extended absence.

www.michigandaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Roommates#Facetimed#Dtw#University#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How to Manage Friendship Breakups

People struggle to know how to respectfully end a friendship. It is important to carefully consider your reasons for ending a friendship and to plan how you will communicate your decision. It is important to respect your own feelings and to allow yourself to grieve. The modern-day trope of friendships...
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

how to initiate a friendship with a guy i went on a date with

I went on a date a few weeks ago with a guy I spoke to on tinder. We were texting a lot before the date. We went on the date and I have honestly never laughed so much. We got on like a house on fire and it was so much fun. He then unfortunately sent a message to say I’m great and he had a really nice time, but he didn’t feel a romantic “spark”. He said I had a brilliant sense of humour and he loved my company. He wished me the best and since then we haven’t spoken.
Relationship AdviceWISH-TV

Three reasons why friendship is so important

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When I decided to make the move from New York to Indiana I was … a little nervous. All of my friends and family are back east. During my first few months here, I went to work then home to Boone (my dog) and the occasional FaceTime with my parents. But then I met the lovely Amber Hankins (for those of you who don’t know, Amber is the host of WISH-TV’s Indy Style show). And I am now grateful to say I have a friend here in Indiana!
Relationshipsthekit.ca

“Our Friendship Connected on a Much Deeper Level”

Julie Minarto and Brendon Lui met in Biology 101 class at Simon Fraser University in 2007. They became great friends and regular study buddies—Brendon says he was always looking for help so he and Julie could spend more time together. After graduation, with life moving them in different directions, the friends lost touch. Ten years later, they reconnected over social media. Julie says it felt as if no time at all had passed.
RelationshipsThe Spokesman-Review

Midstokke: Friendship and other manifestations of fatherhood

“I don’t want to be your father,” my dad said. We were sitting in camp chairs, morning sun warm on our backs, sipping coffee, gazing down the slope of the Sierra de la Laguna toward the distant coast of the Pacific Ocean. Between us and the water was a single, winding thread of thin dirt road snaking in and out of the lush, green canyon for miles. Today was going to be a good ride.
Relationship AdviceMinneapolis Star Tribune

Ask Amy: Accidental call strains friendship

Dear Amy: My friend "Laura" has seemed distant to me lately. She is one of a group of four women who have been friends for a number of years. She is not acting that way toward the others in the group. When I remarked on her behavior, another friend told...
KidsWFMZ-TV Online

The Friendship Connection: Helping kids fit in

Studies show as many as 15 to 20 percent of kindergarten students are socially rejected or ostracized by peers. With many students learning remotely during the pandemic, parents are worried that kids who were already having peer difficulties could backslide. Learn what teachers and parents can do. Dawna Miller has...
Religionmainstreetnews.com

DAY: Roots and Wings

With the celebration of Father’s Day this past Sunday, I reflected back on 30 years ago when I first became a father. While I didn’t panic at the thought of raising this newborn, I did wonder quite often if I was saying and doing the right thing. I had a...
Relationshipstwobuttonsdeep.com

The Buttonista Podcast: Lessons of Friendship as an Adult

Hello, Hello! Welcome BACK to the Buttonista Podcast! This week’s episode is all of the things. It’s light, it’s heavy, it’s LOL inducing and it’s all over the place per usual. I tackle the topic of family relationships and friendships changing, pose the questions WHY OH WHY is my hair so uneven? and share the deets on my new hand tied extensions, and of course more.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Janice and Chandler Friendship Explained!

When Janice and Chandler were at their best, they were a great pair. They’d laugh together, try to get along with each other’s friends, and they had sincere loving moments when they were truly happy. They looked like they had a blast when they were together — even when they were (unwittingly) left together on a double date. One of the most heartwarming moments between the duo was when Chandler was dating an online mystery woman, who he quickly fell for before even seeing what she looked like. Lo and behold, when it was time to meet in person, his dream girl was Janice herself — proving that the two must have had tons in common.
Relationships1stnews.com

What true friendship entails

I’ve always been the type who never had a lot of friends, and a world full of acquaintances. People wouldn’t think that because I’m outgoing and know a lot of people – but really, I could count my true friends on my two hands. My close friends have been in...
Religionthecamarilloacorn.com

Roots of Faith

Some days our spiritual walk seems like it has detoured from God. We feel dead inside. And so did the people of Israel. The Babylonians had attacked Judah, set up a puppet king and deported the real king, the royal family and upper-class citizens. Among those taken into exile was the prophet Ezekiel.
Bourbonnais, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Putting ‘Friendship’ in Bourbonnais festival

BOURBONNAIS — What started as a small-scale fish fry 46 years ago is now a highly anticipated, five-day event. The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival has been a staple in the community for years, but it’s not just the entertainment, food and carnival that are responsible for its longevity — it’s the people.
Oneida, KYkentuckytoday.com

ONEIDA BAPTIST: The value of friendship

In recent years, a friend of the Oneida ministry referred to me as “the OBI guy.” I had never been called that before, but I liked how it sounded and consider it an honor to be associated with Oneida Baptist Institute. As “the OBI guy” I am often asked, “What is going on at Oneida?” My answer usually includes accomplishments by our young people, projects we are working on, recent student success stories and oftentimes the mention of John 15:13.
Lifestyleakronnewsreporter.com

Cottrell running for spirit of friendship

A Georgia man is celebrating his 78th year in a big way. Stan Cottrell turned 78 on May 7, the same day he kicked off his 100-day run from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. For 100 consecutive days, he will run 30 miles a day, bringing his lifetime total to over 270,000 miles across 40 countries worldwide.
Recipespbrenewalcenter.org

Friendship Bread Part 1: The Starter

Are you looking for a way to spark a friendship or share some good cheer with a neighbor? Friendship Bread might be what you’re looking for. Today we make the starter. Next episode we’ll make the bread. Making the starter is fairly easy, it just takes patience. After mixing the...
Relationshipscurlynikki.com

Dear Akilah – Friendship Gets Tested By Act of Generosity

Hello there! I am so concerned about feeling petty that I almost didn’t write to you; but, I need your advice. Here goes nothing…I am a single woman of a certain age. I do not have any children or husband. I live alone and on top of that, I work from home. I said all of this because I want you to know I am a true “HOME-home body”. I am; however, a part of a close-knit circle of women who have become more like family to me over the years.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Breakfast celebrates miracles, friendship

In November 1998, Michael DePasquale opened Michael D’s Eatery at the east end of Coeur d’Alene. Among his first customers were Kiki Miller and Craig Owens and their 5-month-old son, Oskar. And as the years passed it became a family tradition to celebrate Oskar’s June 14 birthday with breakfast at...
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

Before You Start Dating, Take A Chance On Yourself

Young adults and teens have difficulty distinguishing between love and infatuation. Consequently, teens believe they are in love faster than they realize the person they are looking at is someone they don’t know. As such, teens often jump into relationships that end after just a few months. As a first...