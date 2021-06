Alameda County announced Thursday that it had administered 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, urging unvaccinated residents to seek out resources. About 79% of all eligible residents older than the age of 12 have received at least one dose, while 66.2% are fully vaccinated, according to a press release from the Alameda County Public Health Department. The press release notes that there are still eligible residents in the county who have not yet been vaccinated.