Michelle Keegan radiates beauty in flirty floral dress

By Jenni McKnight
Hello Magazine
 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Keegan pulled out all the stops for the launch of her collaboration with Spectrum Collections on Wednesday. The Brassic star looked radiant as she hosted a luxury party in her garden alongside her mother Jacqueline. Michelle kept cool in the scorching heat, rocking a gorgeous white floral puff-sleeved...

#Flirty#Citrus Fruits#Sunglasses#Design#Faithfull The Brand#Spectrumcollections#Asos#Limoncello#Azure Blue
