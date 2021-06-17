Quick-Thinking CPR Action Results in Life-Saving Award for Officer TJ Johnson
LARAMIE – “If we’re called upon, that’s what we have to do.”. Humble words from Laramie Police Officer Terrance “TJ” Johnson upon receiving the Laramie Police Dept. Life-Saving Award Wednesday, June 16. Johnson was nominated for the honor by Sgt. Robert Austin after responding to a call that an unidentified, unresponsive male was receiving CPR compressions by a relative in a vehicle at the Love’s Truck Stop on March 22.thisislaramie.com
Comments / 0