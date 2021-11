I have been trying to get support from VMWare on this but have not gotten any help as of yet. I am running ESXi on an HP ProLiant DL380 Gen10 with 128 gigs of RAM and plenty of storage. I recently linked this to PRTG (monitoring software) which showed me that ESXi has a System Chassis 1 SysHealth_Stat Yellow error. It has now transitioned to a critical stage. I looked online for a while, yet still have no idea what this actually means. All the parts seem to be functioning just fine. Any guidance would be greatly appreciated.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO