Global Curcumin Market To Grow By USD 32.11 Million|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The curcumin market is poised to grow by USD 32.11 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the curcumin market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the therapeutic properties of curcumin.

The curcumin market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the demand for products that combat the signs of aging as one of the prime reasons driving the curcumin market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The curcumin market covers the following areas:

Curcumin Market SizingCurcumin Market ForecastCurcumin Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.

HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd.

SV Agrofood

Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.

Sabinsa Corp.

Naturite Agro Products Ltd.

Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include: Global Flax Seeds Market- The flax seeds market is segmented by product (Ground flax seeds and Whole flax seeds) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Seeds Market in the US- The seeds market in the US is segmented by product (GM seeds and conventional seeds) and type (grain seeds and oilseeds, fruits and vegetable seeds, and other seeds). Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.

Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.

HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd.

SV Agrofood

Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.

Sabinsa Corp.

Naturite Agro Products Ltd.

Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/curcumin-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-curcumin-market-to-grow-by-usd-32-11-millionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-research-reports-301314298.html

SOURCE Technavio