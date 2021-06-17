Cancel
Global Curcumin Market To Grow By USD 32.11 Million|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The curcumin market is poised to grow by USD 32.11 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the curcumin market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the therapeutic properties of curcumin.

The curcumin market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the demand for products that combat the signs of aging as one of the prime reasons driving the curcumin market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The curcumin market covers the following areas:

Curcumin Market SizingCurcumin Market ForecastCurcumin Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.
  • Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.
  • HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd.
  • SV Agrofood
  • Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.
  • Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sabinsa Corp.
  • Naturite Agro Products Ltd.
  • Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.
  • Wacker Chemie AG

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include: Global Flax Seeds Market- The flax seeds market is segmented by product (Ground flax seeds and Whole flax seeds) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Seeds Market in the US- The seeds market in the US is segmented by product (GM seeds and conventional seeds) and type (grain seeds and oilseeds, fruits and vegetable seeds, and other seeds). Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.
  • Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.
  • HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd.
  • SV Agrofood
  • Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.
  • Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sabinsa Corp.
  • Naturite Agro Products Ltd.
  • Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.
  • Wacker Chemie AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/curcumin-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-curcumin-market-to-grow-by-usd-32-11-millionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-research-reports-301314298.html

SOURCE Technavio

