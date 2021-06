The IKEA Trash Collection brings awareness to the millions of furniture pieces that are discarded every year. The campaign shows trashed IKEA products in Norway that ended up not just at the landfill but also littering the beaches and streets. Now, dumped items are displayed alongside brand-new items from IKEA with details such as how they were discovered, restored, and the discounted prices that people can pick them up at. The restored pieces are then sold as second-hand items through the retailer, helping to reduce waste.