Brent oil traded slightly lower at midday on Friday, after it hit resistance slightly below the 76.05 barrier, which is Wednesday’s high. Overall, the black liquid remains above the upside support line drawn from the low of May 21, while in the bigger picture, the broader uptrend is dated form back the low of April 22, 2020. With all that in mind, we would consider the outlook to be positive, but we would like to see a clear break above 76.05 before getting confident on more advances in the short run.