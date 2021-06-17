OPINION | EDITORIAL: Interviewee quick to spot gang issue
Does it take a visitor to put words to something that is rarely discussed? Apparently. Robert Jones, chief of the Kingsland, Ga., Police Department, came in on Sunday as the lone candidate left standing among a total of 39 applications received by Pine Bluff for the city's police chief position. From then until Tuesday, when he went back to Georgia, he was on public view, answering questions, talking about himself, telling us what makes him tick and what makes for good and bad policing.