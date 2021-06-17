Cancel
Alaska State

OPINION | HENRY OLSEN: GOP may lose Alaska

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans need to keep all of their current Senate seats to have a shot at regaining control of the Senate in the 2022 midterms. A conservative insurgency combined with a new ranked-choice voting system may put GOP control of Alaska in doubt. Republicans have controlled the Senate seat in question...

www.arkansasonline.com
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Donald Trump
#Alaska Senate#Alaska Republican Party#Alaska Supreme Court#Gop#Republicans#Democrats#Libertarian#Harvard Law School#Christian#Alaskans#Democratic
