OPINION | HENRY OLSEN: GOP may lose Alaska

Once you turn 65 or have collected Social Security disability benefits for 24 months, you are eligible for Medicare. This program, which covers over 100,000 people in Alaska, is administered by the federal government to help retirees and certain others who may not have access to employer-sponsored health insurance. It’s made up of two parts, including hospital insurance and medical insurance. Most people get hospital insurance for free, but if neither you nor your spouse paid Medicare taxes for at least 10 years, your premium may be up to $471. The average premium for medical coverage is $149, but your premium may be higher or lower depending on your income. Currently, there are no Medicare Advantage Plans available in Alaska.