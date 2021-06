More and more people are overwhelmed, stressed, and medicated than ever. More and more people are dealing with emails, messages around the clock, and are not getting an opportunity to relax and unwind. Research shows that around 87% of people do not enjoy their job. I have been there myself, sitting in an office, clock watching and the highlight of my week was it coming to an end. I was there to pay the bills, and I lived for the weekends: same old shit, just another day.