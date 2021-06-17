Cancel
NHL

Price makes 29 saves, Canadiens beat Golden Knights 3-2

By W.G. RAMIREZ - Associated Press
 9 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Wednesday night to tie the Stanley Cup semifinal series at a game apiece. Price improved to 9-4 in the playoffs, his most victories in a postseason. He had eight in 2014. Paul Byron, Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal, with Bryon making it 3-0 with 2:45 left in the second period. Alex Pietrangelo scored twice for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves. Game 3 is Friday night in Montreal.

Alex Pietrangelo
Carey Price
Paul Byron
Joel Armia
Tyler Toffoli
Montreal Canadiens
NHL
Hockey
Sports
